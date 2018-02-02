Image caption The road was closed for several hours as a result of the accident

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the A714 on Monday.

Annette Glover, 73, of Glentrool, died in the accident north of Newton Stewart at about 11:25.

The road was closed for several hours to allow a full crash scene investigation to take place.

A police statement said their inquiries into the cause of the incident were continuing and any witnesses have been asked to come forward.