Glentrool woman identified as A714 crash victim
- 2 February 2018
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the A714 on Monday.
Annette Glover, 73, of Glentrool, died in the accident north of Newton Stewart at about 11:25.
The road was closed for several hours to allow a full crash scene investigation to take place.
A police statement said their inquiries into the cause of the incident were continuing and any witnesses have been asked to come forward.