The former golf course would be turned into a luxury holiday complex under the proposals

Plans to turn a former Borders golf course into an upmarket holiday estate have taken a step forward.

A proposal of application notice has been lodged with Scottish Borders Council for the site near West Linton.

It would see the former Rutherford Castle Golf Club site turned over to a major holiday development.

The proposals include more than 250 holiday lodges, more than 200 touring caravan pitches, tree houses, glamping pods, a clubhouse and restaurant.

The golf course closed down in 2015 due to falling membership.

Development firm Richmond Wight Estates first unveiled plans to transform the site nearly two years ago.