Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman has been charged following a fox hunt in the Borders last year

Police have charged a woman after concerns were raised about practices at a fox hunt.

It follows an event which took place in the Scottish Borders in October last year.

A short police statement said the 42-year-old woman would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

PC Andy Loughlin, wildlife crime officer for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said they took all reports of wildlife offences "very seriously".