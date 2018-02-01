South Scotland

Woman charged following Scottish Borders fox hunt

  • 1 February 2018
Image caption The woman has been charged following a fox hunt in the Borders last year

Police have charged a woman after concerns were raised about practices at a fox hunt.

It follows an event which took place in the Scottish Borders in October last year.

A short police statement said the 42-year-old woman would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

PC Andy Loughlin, wildlife crime officer for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said they took all reports of wildlife offences "very seriously".

