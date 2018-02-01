Dumfries and Galloway key event funding seeks approval
Seven "signature" events across south west Scotland are in line to share hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked to approve more than £360,000 in support over the next two years.
The local authority is also being advised to provide £62,000 for another seven events this year.
Last year it was estimated that the major events and festivals in the region could be worth more than £30m to the area's economy.
The key events being recommended to take the biggest slice of funding are:
- Wigtown Book Festival
- Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival
- Spring Fling
- Big Burns Supper
- Scottish Rally
- Tour of Britain
- World Championship Ice Hockey
The other beneficiaries of a smaller pot of financial support being advised for approval are:
- Electric Fields Festival
- Galloway Hills Rally
- Kirkcudbright International Festival
- Muckle Toon Adventure Festival
- Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Traditional Music Festival
- Stranraer Oyster Festival
- Trophy D'Ecosse
A further £22,000 is also being targeted at developing the festivals sector in the region.