Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the village of Rigg at the weekend

A cold caller has conned a woman in a south of Scotland village out of nearly £29,000.

The incident happened in Rigg, near Gretna, on Saturday morning.

The man phoned the 59-year-old and claimed to be from BT Openreach and said that he was investigating "suspicious activity" on her computer.

He then took her through a series of instructions which allowed him to gain online access to her bank account and remove the money.

PC Ryan McGarvey said: "This was not a quick call by any manner and the woman was kept on the line for a good number of hours before she eventually became suspicious.

"By then however it was too late and the money had been removed from her accounts.

"We are finding that the people who carry out these scams are becoming more sophisticated in their methods."

He repeated the police message not to engage with cold callers on any matter.

He said anyone approached should take time out to think and then use a recognised number to call back the company which had allegedly been in touch.

"Reputable companies do not carry out their business in this manner," he added.

"Stop and think what you stand to lose by carrying on with the call."