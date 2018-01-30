Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Dumfries Infirmary opened to patients late last year and is in line for a property award

A new hospital in Dumfries is vying for a top international property award to be announced in Cannes in March.

The multi-million pound project faces competition from Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands for the Best Healthcare Development title.

Image copyright Nicolas Theunis Image caption A hospital in Belgium is one of the other contenders for the prize

The south of Scotland scheme was completed late last year to replace an old facility in the town.

It is the only Scottish contender across the 11 categories of the MIPIM awards to be revealed.

Image copyright Ossip van Duivenbode Image caption A laboratory and research building in Amsterdam could also take the honour

The £212m project - designed by Ryder Architecture in partnership with NBBJ and developer Laing O'Rourke - is up against three rivals.

They are the Hospital AZ Zeno in Knokke-Heist in Belgium, the O2 Laboratory and Research Building in Amsterdam and The Maersk Tower in Copenhagen.

Image copyright Adam Mørk Image caption The final contender is the Maersk Tower in Copenhagen

The winners will be announced on 15 March.

