South Scotland

Serious one-vehicle crash closes A714 north of Newton Stewart

  • 29 January 2018
A714 Image copyright Google

A serious one-vehicle crash has closed a route through Dumfries and Galloway north of Newton Stewart.

Emergency services were called out to the scene on the A714 between Bargrennan and Clachaneasy at about 11:25.

Police said that the route was likely to remain shut for some time as a result of the crash.

Diversions were being put in place and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

