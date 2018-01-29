Serious one-vehicle crash closes A714 north of Newton Stewart
- 29 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A serious one-vehicle crash has closed a route through Dumfries and Galloway north of Newton Stewart.
Emergency services were called out to the scene on the A714 between Bargrennan and Clachaneasy at about 11:25.
Police said that the route was likely to remain shut for some time as a result of the crash.
Diversions were being put in place and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.