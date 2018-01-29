Image caption Calvin Harris is reported to be the world's highest paid DJ

Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris has landed a money-spinning deal to continue his residency at a Las Vegas nightclub.

The Dumfries-born musician has been the resident DJ at Omnia nightclub in Caesar's Palace since 2015.

In a Facebook post, he confirmed that the lucrative residency would be extended until 2020.

It is expected to boost the fortune of the DJ - real name Adam Wiles - who was reported to have earned £34m last year.

He has been named the world's highest paid DJ by Forbes and is 40th on its celebrity rich list.

Harris, 34, is booked to play 25 gigs at Omnia this year, beginning on 9 March.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Calvin Harris was photographed at a Grammys after-party with DJ and producer Zedd, who also performs at Omnia.

Nick McCabe, CEO of parent company Hakkasan, said the DJ was "integral" to its artists roster.

"To have an artist of his calibre performing regularly in our venues allows us to continue our mission of creating extraordinary experiences and providing our guests access to the world's greatest artists," he said.

Harris' latest album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1, was nominated for album of the year at the BBC Music Awards 2017, but lost out to Rag n Bone Man's Human.

He was also shortlisted for producer of the year at the Grammys, but was beaten by Greg Kurstin.