Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shop workers have been advised to "remain vigilant" if given a £50 note in payment

An investigation is under way after several businesses in a Borders town reported receiving fake £50 Bank of Ireland notes.

The shops were targeted in Galashiels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police want to trace three women in connection with the incidents which they believe are linked.

PC Claire White also advised shop workers to "remain vigilant" when given a £50 note and have a colleague or manager check its authenticity.

Descriptions have been issued of the three women police want to trace.

The first was white, in her late 20s or early 30s, of large build, with blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She had an Irish accent and was wearing a fur-lined jacket with a white top underneath, dark jeans and dark boots.

The second woman was also white, in her late teens to mid-20s, of slim build, with blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She also had an Irish accent and was wearing a fur-lined jacket, faded blue jeans which were ripped down the front and white trainers.

The third woman was tanned, with mid-length, dark hair just past her shoulders. She was aged 30 to 40, was of average build and about 5ft 2in tall.