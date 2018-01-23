Melting snow sparks flood warnings

Image caption The Whitesands was closed to traffic as the River Nith continued to rise

A number of flood warnings have been put in place across Scotland due to melting snow and recent rainfall.

In Dumfries, the Whitesands was closed to traffic and vehicles removed from a riverside car park as waters rose.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a warning for the area for about 16:30.

Other warnings cover parts of the Borders, West Central Scotland, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen and Tayside.

The full list of warnings and alerts is on the Sepa website.

It said the River Nith in Dumfries was continuing to rise steadily after an increase in temperatures since the weekend.

Police initially shut the west car park in the area and later closed the road entirely.

Insp Hugh McCombe said diversions would be put in place, but asked drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect traffic congestion.