Image caption JM Barrie credited the gardens at Moat Brae as helping to inspire his work Peter Pan

A council has endorsed a bid for a final slice of funding to help create a national centre for children's literature in Dumfries.

It has applied for £600,000 to help complete the last phase of conversion work on the Moat Brae mansion.

The gardens of the building were credited by JM Barrie for helping to inspire him to write Peter Pan.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has already given £500,000 towards the scheme but is seeking further funds.

A report to the local authority said £7.4m was now in place towards the major overhaul of the site.

Monitor project

However, the additional £600,000 is needed to complete the project.

The Scottish government's Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) has been identified as a potential source of funding but it is only open to local authority applications.

The council has submitted a bid with the outcome expected to be known by March.

If it is successful, the local authority will be required to monitor the project and submit a post-completion evaluation of the scheme.

It has therefore agreed to update its service level agreement with the Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust should the funding bid be approved.