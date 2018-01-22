Image copyright Google Image caption The consultation could lead to the closure of St Margaret's in Hawick

The consultation process on closing a Roman Catholic primary in the Borders is coming to a close.

The local authority began seeking views on proposals to shut St Margaret's in Hawick in November last year.

Scottish Borders Council said that a decision to close any of its schools was never "taken lightly".

However, it added that a review of provision had found that the primary had seen a significant fall in pupil numbers over the past 20 years.

The results of the consultation will be presented to a full council meeting on 29 March.

The Scottish government will also be part of the process as it involves a Roman Catholic school.