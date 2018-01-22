Image caption Thomson was admonished at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who distributed pink pills which left a number of teenagers in hospital in the Borders has been admonished.

Jamie Thomson, 21, previously admitted culpably and recklessly selling tablets of an unknown substance which resulted in them needing medical treatment.

Sentence had been deferred in June 2016 after Lady Wise was told he had enrolled in a residential rehabilitation programme.

She admonished him at the High Court in Edinburgh and dismissed the case.

Thomson, formerly of Peebles but now living in Leith, had previously admitted committing the offence in Hawick in August 2015.

However, a court heard he had taken part in a residential programme aimed at helping young men address drink or drug addictions.

Ross Dow of Galashiels-based WSA criminal defence lawyers said: "By admonishing Jamie Thomson the court recognised just how much, in the face of a very troubled upbringing, he had managed to turn his life around since committing the offence and in doing so acknowledged that it is not always in the interests of justice to only focus on punishment and retribution."