Moniaive defibrillator theft 'beyond belief'
- 22 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A defibrillator has been stolen from a village in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police said the theft of the life-saving equipment in Moniaive some time between 15 and 20 January was "beyond belief".
The defibrillator is valued at about £1,000 and was positioned in an alleyway next to Dickson's Grocers on the High Street.
PC Lee Smith asked anyone with information to get in touch with police or contact Crimestoppers.