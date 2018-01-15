Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Bridge Street in Kirkcudbright early on Saturday morning

Drivers with dash cams may have captured footage of a robbery attempt in a south of Scotland town.

The incident happened on Bridge Street, near Merse Bridge in Kirkcudbright, at about 05:00 on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman who was walking home from a party was left uninjured but "very distressed" after the attempt to steal her bag.

Police are checking CCTV footage in the area but also want to see any images taken from passing vehicles.

Sgt Graeme Robertson said: "The young woman had initially been with her friend and both were walking home after a party nearby.

"Just prior to the bridge, her friend left her to go to her home nearby, and the young woman carried on to the bridge where she was grabbed and an attempt made to take her bag.

"Although there probably wouldn't be many people around at this time of the morning, Bridge Street is residential and it's possible someone heard the woman shout or something which may have caused them to look out of their window and see the suspect run off."