Image copyright Bill Meadows Image caption The fire was put out but not before causing serious damage

A fire which badly damaged a thatched cottage dating back to the mid-1700s is being treated as suspicious.

The blaze was discovered at Cruck Cottage in Torthorwald at about 22:55 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the flames but extensive damage was caused to the roof and timbers.

Det Sgt Scott Young said they were examining CCTV footage which had identified activity near the cottage before the fire broke out.

Cruck Cottage is a category A listed building and is operated as a museum.

A joint police and fire investigation is being carried out to try to establish the cause of the fire.

Image copyright Bill Meadows Image caption The building was badly damaged as a result of the fire

Det Sgt Young said: "At this time, we are examining CCTV footage around the area of the cottage and have now identified movements near the cottage just prior to the fire being discovered.

"We are therefore appealing to the public for information which might help us in this investigation.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have been on the Shieldhill Road area in Torthorwald on Tuesday evening to get in touch if they can help identify any suspicious activity, or can identify any vehicles in that area near the cottage."

The cottage gets its name from the oak "crucks", or trunks, which support the roof and are laid with heather turf and thatched with rye straw.

It is the only remaining building of its kind in the area and is owned by Solway Heritage and maintained and run by the Cruck Cottage Heritage Association.