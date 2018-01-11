Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

A major repair and strengthening programme on an 18th Century Borders bridge will begin later this month.

The B-listed Lowood Bridge near Melrose will shut from 31 January for about 20 weeks.

The £640,000 programme - expected to be completed in June - will allow a 26-tonne weight limit on heavy vehicles to be removed.

Diversions will be put in place with improvement work on the Galafoot Bridge delayed in order not to clash.

Scottish Borders Council's executive member for roads and infrastructure, Gordon Edgar, said: "We appreciate the closure of Lowood Bridge will have a significant impact but once these essential works are completed, weight restrictions will be removed and the bridge can once again be used by all vehicles and pedestrians.

"We would ask local people and commuters to give themselves a bit extra time for their journeys during the repair and strengthening works to the bridge, which will ensure this vital transport link can be used for many years to come."