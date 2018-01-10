Image copyright Bill Meadows Image caption The property was "well alight" by the time fire crews arrived

A historic cottage in southern Scotland dating back to around the mid-1700s has been badly damaged by fire.

The Cruck Cottage - named after its method of construction - had only recently had its roof rethatched.

Fire crews were called out to the incident at Torthorwald at about 22:30 on Tuesday.

They were able to put out the fire but Bill Lawson, chairman of the association which runs the cottage, said a lot of repair work was required.

The cottage is built with oak "crucks", or trunks, which support the roof which is laid with heather turf and thatched with rye straw.

It is the only remaining building of its kind in the area and is owned by Solway Heritage and maintained and run by the Cruck Cottage Heritage Association.

Image caption Bill Lawson said they had been "very lucky" the wind and blown flames away from the cottage

Chairman Mr Lawson said: "I live nearly directly across from the cottage and a lady came to the door and said she thought the cottage was on fire.

"I went across and the far end of the cottage - furthest away from the road - was well alight by that time.

"So we phoned the fire brigade and they arrived very quickly, within 15 minutes or so."

He said they had done a "tremendous job" but it had taken "quite a considerable time" to get the fire under control.

He added that they had been "very lucky" as winds had blown the fire away from the cottage rather than towards the building.

"The immediate priority is to cover the exposed parts of the roof with tarpaulins to prevent any further water damage inside," said Mr Lawson.

"There's quite a lot of work to be done and quite a lot of specialist work to be done," he added.