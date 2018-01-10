Image copyright Google Image caption The two incidents happened in fields at Holywood near Dumfries

Police have said the fleece and two legs were all that remained of a sheep after it was attacked on farmland in southern Scotland.

It was the second incident reported in separate fields at Holywood near Dumfries on Tuesday.

Police said a first sheep appeared to have been attacked by "some sort of animal".

In the second incident, they said it looked as if the animal had been "skinned".

The sheep were worth about £80 each.

PC Cameron Pagan said: "Investigations have started after police were alerted by the farmer.

"At this stage it seems one of the sheep has been attacked by some sort of animal, either before or after it died, as there is evidence of this.

"However, the second sheep appears to have been skinned in some way, and all that is left is the fleece and two legs."

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.