Image copyright Galloway Conservation Centre Image caption The park's owner has appealed for the return of the endangered animals

A wildlife conservation park owner has said three stolen monkeys will die unless they are returned.

The endangered cotton-top tamarins were taken from their enclosure at the site in Kirkcudbright overnight between Thursday and Friday.

John Denerley, of the Galloway Conservation Centre, said they required specialist diet and care.

The facility was closed to the public last year but a number of the animals remain on site.

"They will simply die unless they're returned; there's no benefit to anybody not having them with us," said Mr Denerley.

"This has been a difficult time for us and we sincerely appreciate all of the support we have received locally."

Police said the South American monkeys - a male and two females - could be worth up to £5,000 each if sold as pets.

Mr Denerley urged anyone who spots them to get in touch.

"We advise members of the public that if you come across the monkeys do not attempt to handle them and to contact us or Police Scotland in the first instance," he said.