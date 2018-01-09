Image copyright Galloway Conservation Centre Image caption Police said the disappearance of the monkeys was being treated as theft

Police are investigating the apparent theft of three rare cotton-top tamarin monkeys from a wildlife park.

A male and two females were taken from the Galloway Conservation Centre in Kirkcudbright overnight between Thursday and Friday.

They are described as dark brown and white, about 12in (30cm) tall with a distinctive white mane which tapers to a Mohawk above the head.

The centre shut to the public last year but some animals remain on site.

Police said the South American monkey was an endangered species and needed heat to survive.

The monkeys could be worth between £3,000 and £5,000 each if sold as pets.

PC Lee-Ann Hawker said: "The monkeys are small and friendly and eat things such as leaves fruit, spiders and insects. They are no danger to the public.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the wildlife park, which is closed, over Thursday and Friday.

"We also want to hear of any sightings of the monkeys in the area.

"We are treating this matter as a theft at this stage as they were being kept under lock and key."

Some animals were re-homed when the small, family-run zoo closed to members of the public last year after operating for more than 15 years.

Other animals remain, however, and it continues to operate as a private collection under the remit of the Galloway Wildlife Conservation Trust.