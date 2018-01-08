Image copyright Phil Wilkinson

A historic toy collection at a Borders castle is set to be moved to allow improved access for visitors.

The items from the Edwardian, Victorian and Georgian eras will be relocated thanks to funding from Museums Galleries Scotland.

The £40,000 award will also allow the muniments collection - of historic title deeds and documents - to be moved at Thirlestane Castle near Lauder.

They will both be put in "more appropriate spaces" in the building.

The muniments collection contains the complete record of the history of the estate and the castle, which was built in 1590.

Image copyright Phil Wilkinson

Thirlestane Castle Trust will re-house the collection within the museum storage area and archive.

A copy of the collection is also held at the National Archive of Scotland.

The original documents will be made available for viewing along with other items stored within the castle archive.

The historic toy collection is mainly made up of items loaned to the trust, but also includes some which belonged to children who lived at Thirlestane.

Image copyright Phil Wilkinson

It will be moved to a new location on the ground floor with wider accessibility for visitors, and new displays will also be created.

The total project costs have been estimated at £70,000 and fundraising is still ongoing.

Edward Maitland-Carew, resident trustee, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have received this funding from Museums Galleries Scotland.

"This money will help us to carry out this very important piece of work so these historic collections are preserved and many more people can enjoy them when they visit this fantastic castle."