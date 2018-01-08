Kirkcudbright man arrested over Dumfries home robbery
- 8 January 2018
A 33-year-old man from Kirkcudbright has been arrested in connection with the reported robbery of a 49-year-old woman in her Dumfries home.
It follows an incident on the town's Balmoral Road on 17 December last year.
A police cordon was put in place around the area at the time for several hours during investigations.
A short statement confirmed that a man had been arrested and that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.