Jedburgh schools campus secures planning approval

  • 8 January 2018
Jedburgh campus Image copyright Scottish Borders Council
Image caption Planning permission has been given for the Jedburgh campus

Planning approval has been given for proposals to merge two primaries and a secondary on a single campus in the Scottish Borders.

The full council had already given its support to the project in Jedburgh.

The local authority's planning committee has now accepted a recommendation to give it the go ahead.

It will see Parkside Primary knocked down and merged with Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar on a campus for children aged two to 18.

The new school at Hartrigge Park could be open by 2020.

