M74 routine search finds cannabis valued at £120,000
Cannabis with an estimated street value of £120,000 has been found by police in a vehicle they stopped on the M74 for a routine check.
The 28-year-old driver, from Birmingham, was arrested after being stopped at junction 17 as he travelled northbound near Lockerbie.
In a separate search, at a house in Eskdalemuir, drugs with an estimated street value of £77,000 were recovered.
A 38-year-old local man and a 57-year-old from Edinburgh were arrested.