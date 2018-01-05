Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle was stopped for a routine check at junction 17 of the M74

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £120,000 has been found by police in a vehicle they stopped on the M74 for a routine check.

The 28-year-old driver, from Birmingham, was arrested after being stopped at junction 17 as he travelled northbound near Lockerbie.

In a separate search, at a house in Eskdalemuir, drugs with an estimated street value of £77,000 were recovered.

A 38-year-old local man and a 57-year-old from Edinburgh were arrested.