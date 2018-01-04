A joint police and fire service investigation is under way after a man died following a fire at a property in the Borders.

Emergency services were called out to an address at Mill Path in Hawick at about 10:00.

The body of a man was discovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

It is the second house fire death in the south of Scotland in the space of two days.

The body of a 51-year-old man was found in a house in Dumfries on Wednesday afternoon.