Image caption Emergency services were called out to Bruce Dewar Mews on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been found dead after a fire broke out at a house in Dumfries.

Emergency services were called out at about 16:15 on Wednesday after the blaze was discovered in the town's Bruce Dewar Mews.

Police said the body of a man was found in the house and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was put out and a joint investigation is set to take place into the cause. The procurator fiscal has been informed.