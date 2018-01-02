Scotland braces for Storm Eleanor

Image copyright PA Image caption The warnings were issued just days after Storm Dylan

Residents in coastal areas have been warned of possible 80mph gusts as Storm Eleanor approaches.

The west coast is most likely to be affected, with a combination of high tides and strong winds producing large waves and spray.

Forecasters said there was a "small chance" of injuries and danger to life from waves and "beach material".

Power cuts, interruption to mobile phone services, and transport disruption are also possible.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued by the Met Office for south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Central, Tayside and Fife.

Gales, with gusts of 60mph to 70mph, are likely. Some western coastal areas could see gusts of 80mph.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Much of southern Scotland could be affected

Storm Eleanor comes just days after Storm Dylan, which was at its height on Hogmanay.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: "The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

"The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland.

"Storm Eleanor will bring a very windy spell to the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday with gales or severe gales in places and national severe weather warnings have been issued as there is the potential for some travel disruption, and high waves throwing beach material on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts."

The Met Office yellow warning is in force from 18:00 on Tuesday until 08:00 on Wednesday.