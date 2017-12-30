Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kevin Armstrong and Pauline Cockburn had been named locally following the incident on Boxing Day

Police have confirmed they are treating the death of woman in an incident in the Scottish Borders on Boxing Day as murder.

She has now been formally identified as 48-year-old Pauline Cockburn from Kelso.

Her body was found, along with the body of Kevin Armstrong, 53, at a property in the village of Heiton.

His death was not suspicious and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Ms Cockburn's death.

However, detectives said they were still keen to find out more about what happened.

They earlier said one line of inquiry was that a gun was used as a weapon.

Image caption The bodies were found at a property in Ladyrig View in Heiton

Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie, who is leading the investigation, said: "Pauline was tragically taken from her family and friends at what should be a happy and joyous time of year.

"I can only imagine that the circumstances make this even more heartbreaking and my thoughts are with them as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"Our investigation into her death is ongoing and, whilst we are not looking for anyone else, there are still lines of inquiry to follow up to ensure we know as much as we can about what happened."

He added: "This incident has put a small, quiet area of the Scottish Borders in the spotlight and I would respectfully request that the families and friends of those involved, and the local communities, can be given the time and the space to be able to grieve and remember."