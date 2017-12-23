Image caption The woman who died has been named as Beverley Bliss

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman and the attempted murder of a man in a south of Scotland village.

Police discovered the body of Beverley Bliss, 52, in a house in Carrutherstown on Friday morning.

Officers also found a 47-year-old man injured in the village.

Police said he is being treated at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as "stable".

They were called to the village at about 06:00 after receiving reports that a man was injured beside the nearby A75.

When they arrived, they found a second injured man nearby and the body of Ms Bliss in a property.

Police Scotland said the 35-year-old they have arrested is being detained in police custody and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The man is expected to appear in court next week.

The main road through the village was sealed off for most of Friday while police carried out an investigation.