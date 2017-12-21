Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The new campus could be open by 2020

Councillors have approved plans to merge two primaries and a secondary on a single campus in the Scottish Borders.

The Jedburgh project was one of four to share £28m from the latest phase of the Schools for the Future programme.

It will see Parkside Primary knocked down and merged with Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar on a campus for children aged two to 18.

The new school at Hartrigge Park could be open by 2020.

Scottish Borders Council has promised the campus will be a state-of-the-art facility and public consultation has given strong support to the scheme.

The local authority has agreed to close the existing school provision in the town once the new learning campus is complete and pupils are on the new site.

Pupils from Ancrum Primary - who currently move to Parkside for primary six and seven - will, in future, complete their primary education at the Jedburgh campus.