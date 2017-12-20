Man charged over Walkerburn bowling club fire
A man has been charged in connection with a fire which caused extensive damage to a Borders bowling club.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the site in Walkerburn at about 06:50 on Tuesday after reports the building was alight.
As a result it was badly damaged and has been shut for repairs.
Police said that following inquiries a 27-year-old man had been arrested and was expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court.