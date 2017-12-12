Freezing rain warning after A75 crash
- 12 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A freezing rain warning has been issued after a crash on the A75 in south west Scotland.
Scotland Transerv put out the alert covering the stretch of the road between Stranraer and Newton Stewart.
It urged motorists to show "extreme caution" and said that gritters were on the scene to deal with the issue.
Traffic Scotland said the road had been closed west of Kirkcowan shortly after 09:00 after a lorry had crashed. It had partially reopened by 10:30.