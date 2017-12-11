Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Peter Little died in hospital more than three weeks after the accident on the A75

A man has died in hospital more than three weeks after a two-vehicle crash on the A75 near Newton Stewart.

Peter Little, 71, from Wigtown, was a passenger in a Landrover Discovery involved in the collision with a Vauxhall Movano van on 10 November.

Police said that he died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Monday 4 December.

A full report into the accident is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

His family released a short statement via the police.

It said he had "passed away peacefully" due to the injuries suffered in the crash.

"Peter, a much beloved husband, father and Granda sustained serious injuries in the collision and although he seemed to be making a slow yet steady recovery, he later succumbed to those injuries," it said.

"For years he was a keen Mason, bowler and volunteer driver for the League of Friends and Newton Stewart Day Hospital community bus services.

"He was very involved in the local community in Wigtown and surrounding area and will be sorely missed by all."