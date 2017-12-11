Image copyright NBBJ/Paul McMullin Image caption The transfer to the new hospital was completed on Sunday

Staff at a new Dumfries hospital have been asked to car share or use public transport to help reduce pressure on parking spaces.

Patients and services completed their move to the new multi-million pound site on Sunday.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said demand for parking was "higher than normal" on the first day after the move.

It said that was due to the number of contractors and additional staff on site during early weeks of operation.

"We have asked staff to support us by car sharing where possible and using public transport," a statement said.

"There is a regular bus service to the new hospital from the town centre and we have promoted our green travel plan in our staff communications.

"The number of car parking spaces allocated at the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary is the same as we had at the old hospital - now Mountainhall Treatment Centre."

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said 40 of those spaces were still to be made available but should come into use early next year.