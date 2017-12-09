Image copyright Walter Baxter/Geograph

Police officers are to patrol the corridors of a school in the Scottish Borders after a surge in antisocial behaviour.

An action plan was drawn up after a spate of incidents in recent months at Hawick High School.

One local councillor said staff at the school had faced abuse but the problems involved a "small minority" of youths.

The local council also plans to offer extra support staff to help the school overcome its present difficulties.

Stuart Marshall, a councillor on Scottish Borders Council, said the last few weeks had been a "very worrying time" for both pupils, staff and parents.

"They have had to deal with a very small minority of youths who have been causing antisocial behaviour," he said.

"The police were called in to remove one of the pupils a couple of weeks ago. The council are now working flat out with various parties to try and resolve the issues.

"I received information yesterday that normality has been restored at the school but there will be a lot of work being done behind the scenes."

'Shocked' community

Mr Marshall said there would be an enhanced police presence in the school "indefinitely", both outside and in the corridors - with police officers also "engaging" with pupils themselves.

More than 50 parents attended a parent teacher council meeting last week to discuss a wider range of measures being drawn up.

Mr Marshall added: "We are very proud of Hawick High School - it has a great track record. It has shocked the community that they are having to deal with incidents like this."