A car and its two occupants had to be towed to safety after ending up stuck in a forest bog in Galloway.

The incident happened shortly after 22:00 on Tuesday at the back of Cairnsmore of Fleet.

Police had received reports of two people being stranded and called out Galloway Mountain Rescue Team.

They located a Vauxhall Corsa stuck deep in the mud but were able to use their Land Rover and winch to pull the vehicle out.

The rescue team said it appeared the forest track the vehicle had been using had turned into a quad bike track, and warned drivers to be wary of relying on online maps.