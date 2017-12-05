Image copyright Police Scotland

A third man has made a brief appearance in court following a fire which destroyed a house and a car in Annan last month.

Stephen McGarrity, 24, of Dumfries, appeared in private on a petition at Dumfries Sheriff Court on a charge of wilful fireraising.

No plea was made and he was remanded in custody for further examination.

Two other men from Dumfries had appeared on a similar charge 24 hours earlier.