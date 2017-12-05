A pensioner has admitted causing the death of an 87-year-old man by careless driving near Peebles.

John Foster, 73, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to the offence which happened on 4 June last year.

Robert Kerr, from Glasgow, was a passenger in Foster's car when they were involved in a crash on the A72. He died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Foster, from Moodiesburn, had his sentence deferred until 15 January for background reports.

He has been given an interim disqualification preventing him from driving.