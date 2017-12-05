Image copyright Google Image caption The A72 will be shut between the Nest roundabout and Walkerburn for investigations

A Borders road is to be shut to allow further investigations into a crash in which a 50-year-old woman died.

A section of the A72 from Walkerburn to the Nest roundabout will be closed from 09:30 to 11:30 on Wednesday.

Sharon Wilson, from Walkerburn, died in hospital more than a week after being hit by a car in the area on 16 October.

Insp Tony Hodges said the closure was an "essential part" of the ongoing investigation and urged drivers to remain patient and follow diversions.

Scottish Borders Council staff will be on site to direct drivers during the closure which was said to be "weather dependent".

Gordon Edgar, SBC's executive member of roads and infrastructure, said: "The council and Police Scotland have co-ordinated the A72 closure which is allowing an important police investigation into a tragic accident to take place.

"The investigation takes place during the day to minimise the disruption for commuters and local community, and we would ask drivers to remain on the signed diversion during the closure."