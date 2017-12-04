South Scotland

Two arrested over Annan driveway fire

Annan house Image copyright Police Scotland

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire in Annan last month.

It follows an incident on the town's Northfield Park in which a car and house were destroyed in the early hours of Monday 6 November.

Police Scotland said two men - aged 22 and 33 and both from Dumfries - had been arrested.

A short statement added that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.

