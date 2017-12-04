Two arrested over Annan driveway fire
- 4 December 2017
South Scotland
Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire in Annan last month.
It follows an incident on the town's Northfield Park in which a car and house were destroyed in the early hours of Monday 6 November.
Police Scotland said two men - aged 22 and 33 and both from Dumfries - had been arrested.
A short statement added that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.