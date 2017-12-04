Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened between Carlops and West Linton at the weekend

Two men and an 11-year-old boy have been injured in a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened at about 16:20 on Saturday near Rutherford Gardens between West Linton and Carlops.

The 34-year-old man driving a BMW involved suffered serious injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger is in hospital in a serious condition. His 11-year-old passenger was also hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for about six-and-a-half hours following the head on collision.

Sgt Neil Inglis, of Police Scotland, said: "This collision has resulted in serious injuries to the vehicle occupants and we are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"If you were on the A702 on Saturday 2 December and witnessed what happened then please contact police immediately.

"Members of the public should also get in touch if they have any other information relevant to this investigation."