Three hurt after car ends up in field north of Stow
- 30 November 2017
A man in his 40s has suffered serious injuries after a car left the A7 north of Stow in the Borders and ended up in a field.
He is being treated in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the accident near Burnhouse on Wednesday night.
The road was shut for about four hours from midnight.
Another man was taken to the Edinburgh hospital with minor injuries and a woman was taken to Borders General Hospital also with minor injuries.