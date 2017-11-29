Multi-vehicle crash closes A68

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A68 north of the Ravenswood Roundabout

A multi-vehicle crash has shut the A68 in the Scottish Borders.

Traffic Scotland reported the serious incident north of the Ravenswood Roundabout at about 07:50.

Emergency services were sent to the scene south of Earlston and the road was expected to be closed for "several hours" following the crash.

Traffic was reported to be building up and drivers were warned they were likely to face delays if travelling in the area.