Image copyright Google Image caption The accident took place on the A7 in the early hours of Saturday morning

A 21-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving left the road and crashed in the Borders.

The accident happened on the A7, at the Torwoodlee Golf Course, at about 03:30 on Saturday.

Hayley Logan, from Stow, was driving the Peugeot 107 involved in the crash.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the accident but died as a result of her injuries. The road in the area was shut for about 10 hours for investigations.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Gary Taylor said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Hayley's family at this time and we continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you were on the A7 at Torwoodlee Golf Club in the early hours of Saturday morning and remember seeing anything suspicious then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with this investigation should also get in touch."