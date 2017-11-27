Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

A 250-year-old Borders bridge is to shut for a fortnight for emergency work to be carried out.

The B-listed Lowood Bridge over the River Tweed near Melrose will be closed from 4 to 18 December and diversions put in place.

Pedestrian access will also be restricted during the closure.

The bridge will reopen over the festive period but shut again in January for 20 weeks for a major repairs programme costing £640,000.

Once the full strengthening programme is completed next year, the bridge's 26-tonne weight limit affecting heavy vehicles will be removed.

Scottish Borders Council's executive member for roads and infrastructure, Gordon Edgar, said: "In order to carry out these works to the parapet walls of the bridge safely, a full closure for two weeks is needed.

"It was felt important to reopen the bridge for the festive period, with the full repairs and strengthening works to follow in January 2018.

"We understand these closures will cause disruption to the local community and commuters, but this investment will ensure this vital transport link can be used for many years to come."