A man has died after getting into difficulties when diving off the Borders coast at St Abb's Head.

The 62-year-old had been taken on board an Eyemouth dive boat on Saturday morning, after becoming distressed when diving.

He was attended to by crew members of the St Abbs independent lifeboat which had been called out at about 10:30.

A Coastguard Rescue helicopter picked up the man who was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but later died.

The St Abbs lifeboat was joined by the two RNLI lifeboats from Eyemouth to search the area for a further 30 minutes before it was confirmed that no other diver was missing.