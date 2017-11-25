A diver was airlifted to hospital after a lifeboat rescue mission off St Abbs in the Scottish Borders.

Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched at 10:30 following reports that a diver was in distress after being separated from a group.

They got to the scene near St Abbs Head to find a dive vessel had located and recovered the casualty from the water.

A coastguard helicopter was diverted to the incident and airlifted the diver to hospital.

The lifeboats searched the area over concerns that other divers were still in the water, but all were later accounted for.