A piece of machinery worth about £34,000 has been stolen from a Borders fish factory.

The scissor lift access platform was taken from Farne Salmon and Trout on Duns Industrial Park some time between 20:00 and midnight on 5 November.

The yellow and orange MEWP machinery has the serial number B200015536.

It is thought it was removed from the back of the unit and loaded onto a lorry that was seen parked in the Station Road area.

Insp John Scott said: "This is a brazen theft of high-value machinery and we are eager to trace those responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw an HGV in the Station Road area on Sunday 5 November, or who has seen the scissor lift since, to contact police.

"Equally, anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Duns Industrial Park area in the days prior is asked to come forward to police with any information."