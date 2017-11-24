Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The A75 was blocked for a time after an accident east of Dumfries

A string of crashes have been reported in Dumfries and Galloway due to icy conditions on a number of routes.

Police said there had been no serious injuries but they remained on the scene at a number of incidents.

The A710 was blocked about a mile outside New Abbey due to a crash but it was not expected to be closed for long.

Police asked drivers to be cautious on the roads due to the conditions and said there were a lot of small icy patches which were yet to see the sun.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said there were no serious injuries in the accidents

A further crash saw the A75 blocked three miles east of Dumfries.

It was reported at about 10:00 and the road was shut for about half an hour.

Police said they had been dealing with incidents from Stranraer in the west through to Mouswald in the east and as far north as Moffat.

About a dozen collisions were reported between 07:50 and 09:20 on routes including the A74(M), A75 and A76.

'Numerous calls'

Sgt Doug Millar said: "Since the early hours we received numerous calls about icy roads across the region.

"In the very early hours heavy snow was reported on the A76 at Kirkconnel, where a lorry got stuck, and also on the A74(M) near Moffat.

"Clearly winter is here and we are again urging drivers to take extra care on our roads."

He asked motorists to "drive to the conditions" and listen to weather forecasts and check conditions on their planned route.

"And remember, if you have to scrape ice off your windscreen in the morning, then there is a good chance the roads might also be icy," he added.